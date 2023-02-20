YSRCP announces 18 candidates for MLC polls

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced the names of the candidates. He said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy finalised the names in tune with the party's policy to ensure social justice.



Terming the chief minister's decision as historic, Reddy said the YSRCP is the only party which has fulfilled its poll promise to provide adequate political representation to weaker sections of the society. He said the party had given preference to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.



The YSRCP leader said that during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rule, BCs, SCs, STs and minorities had 37 per cent representation in the legislative Council but YSRCP has given them 43 per cent representation to these sections.