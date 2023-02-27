Zeenat Aman brings up persisting pay gap in Bollywood

"The Zeenat you see in this clip was quite certain that half a century would be enough time to even the scales. So it disappoints me that even today women in the film industry don't have wage parity. Women have consistently put in the work, and I really think that the onus is now on our men - actors, directors, producers - to ensure that their female co-workers (not just stars) are paid fairly. It seems such a simple and obvious thing, and yet it would be revolutionary if any man actually did this," she concluded.



Ever since she made her foray on Instagram, the actress has been winning hearts with the content she posts and her captions.

