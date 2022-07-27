Zomato allots shares worth Rs 200 cr to staff at Re 1 face value

"We wish to inform you that the nomination and remuneration committee of the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on July 25, 2022, has approved the allotment of 4,65,51,600 equity shares having a face value of INR 1 each, as fully paid-up, to identified employees of the company and its subsidiaries upon exercise of vested options," the company said in its note.



The food delivery platform's total share allotment to the staff stands at 792.02 crore shares.



In a 2018 scheme, Zomato alloted 63.5 lakh ESOPs while in 2021, it gave 4.02 crore shares to employees.



The stock allotment came as Zomato's share price tanked over 11 per cent on Monday and more than 7 per cent to hit an all-time low of Rs 43.05 on Tuesday, wiping out more than Rs 89,000 crore.



Global brokerage and research firm Jefferies has said it is time to buy as the stock can be a good entry point for long-term investors.