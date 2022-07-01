Zubair case: Delhi Police seek details of 'Hanuman Bhakt' account from Twitter

It was the only tweet that was done from the said account which ultimately led to Zubair's arrest and interestingly, the said account no longer exists on the social media platform.



The issue of this account's veracity also surfaced during Zubair's hearing on Tuesday. His counsel Adv Vrinda Grover had said that if an anonymous Twitter handle chose to create mischief in the country, those reasons should be investigated.



The prosecutor, in her reply, said that the said account user is just a mere informer. "He is not an anonymous complainant. His details are here. Without details, no one can get a Twitter account," the prosecutor replied.