Zubeen death: Assam Police get post-mortem, toxicology reports from Singapore

The Singaporean authorities have sent singer Zubeen Garg’s post-mortem and toxicology reports to the Assam Police — a development that breathes new momentum into the probe surrounding the enigmatic death of one of the Northeast’s most beloved voices.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the handover on Friday, describing it as a “crucial step forward” in the investigation. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati, Sarma said the reports — along with official documents and guidelines shared under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) — had been formally delivered to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with unravelling the case.

“When our SIT visited Singapore, the authorities had assured us of full cooperation. Today, they have honoured that commitment,” Sarma said, adding that international collaboration had been vital to the inquiry’s progress.

Zubeen Garg — the 52-year-old singer, composer, and cultural icon whose voice became synonymous with Assamese identity — died on 19 September while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The sudden loss of the man who had given Assam its modern musical pulse plunged the state into grief, sparking questions and speculation about the circumstances of his death.