Delhi police denies permission for event on ‘media blackout’ in Kashmir

The poster announcing the seminar had a long list of well-known organisations such as the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA), the Delhi Teachers’ Forum (DTF) and the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM). All of them have offices in Delhi.

“It is quite unfortunate that now it has become a routine when a section of people raise their voice or protest against certain policies of the government, the police comes to stop these events and prevents even activities, which are peaceful,” said Tarigami. The country has a Constitution, which provides people with certain rights, pointed out the J&K CPI(M) leader, and not allowing such protests, expression or concerns of the population goes against the rule of law.

“So, I strongly believe, even if you may agree or disagree on issues, people should be to express their views even if they not in tune with the policies of the government. We were going to speak about certain rights of people in one of the important regions of the country. It is not unlawful and it should have been allowed,” added Tarigami.

The event’s organisers said that the police locked one of the gates of the foundation and barricaded another gate to prevent people from entering.

“It's a telling comment that a seminar on Media Blackout in Kashmir was cancelled earlier today on the grounds that it might disturb the "law and order situation", said Kak. It is out of such authoritarian steps that the abhorrent silence around the situation in Kashmir has been constructed. “It's important for people to take note that this silencing does not – and will not – stop at discussions of Kashmir alone: it has already fallen on various expressions of democratic rights in India. And this silence is not simply a matter of choking self-expression. It is fast becoming the throttling of democracy itself,” he underscored.

Earlier this week, a Delhi police order refusing permission for a seminar on the theme “Understanding Fascism in Present India Context” was struck down by the Delhi High Court. Cancelling the order, Justice Tushar Rao Gadela urged the organisers and the police to ensure that the seminar is held in a peaceful atmosphere.

The two-day national seminar organised by “Bharat Bachao”, a collective of scholars, social activists, advocates and politicians, was then held in the Harkishan Singh Surjeet Bhawan on March 11 and 12.

The petitioners, Gade Inna Reddy and Dr Mondry Francis Gopinath, who represented the collective, had challenged the Delhi police’s March 9 order. In their plea, they argued that the details of the event were shared with the police more than a month ago, on January 24, but the police kept them hanging and finally denied permission two days before the event.