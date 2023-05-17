'True love': Elderly couple in Bihar's Bhagalpur die within hours of each other

An example of "true love" was seen in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, where Vishudev Mandal, 80, died after a long illness on Monday afternoon, and his wife Chanda Devi, 70, passed away two hours later - at grief over their separation after over a half-century long union.



Their family members had cremated their dead bodies on one pyre on Tuesday evening.



The incident was reported from Mirzapur village under Nathnagar police station.



Jitan Mandal, one of their sons, said: "There was true love between my father and mother. We have not even once heard that they have fought with each other in their more than 50 years of marriage."



"My father was ill for a long time. He succumbed on Monday evening. My mother was weeping and suddenly collapsed in front of his dead body and died two hours after the death of my father. They were not separated even after death. It is a satisfactory thing for us," he added.



"We still do not believe that our father and mother left us. We are five brothers and two sisters and every one wishes that they would become our father and mother in every life," he said.



The deaths of the couple had become a point of discussion in the region. The entire village participated in their funeral.

