Watch: Sand mafia attacks a woman mining officer in Bihar, 44 arrested





The assailants beat her with batons and also pelted stones on her. Soon a large number of police personnel headed by SP, City, West reached the spot and chased away the mafia members.



As per the official spokesperson of Patna police, 44 accused have been arrested in connection with attack.



"We have registered three separate FIRs in Bihta police station in connection with the incident and investigation is currently underway. We have arrested 44 accused in this connection," the spokesperson said.