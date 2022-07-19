A personal tribute to Bhupinder Singh (1940-2022)

In my school days, towards the late seventies, we were growing up on the voices of Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey as the first league and Shailender Kumar and Jaspal Singh as the second.

Towards the eighties, suddenly a very different voice, very unfamiliar and never heard from the film music horizon, started paying up on the radio stations, largely Binaacaa which later became Cibaca Geet Mala by the first ever radio jockey of India, Ameen Sayani sahib, in 1980 (though it started in 1968).

These songs included Dil dhoondhta hai phir vo hi firsat ke raat din (1975, Mausam) and Aik akela is shahar mein (1977, Gharonda). Both the songs had an ubiquitous sameness in them – loneliness, quest for a company and peace. In the ever changing scenario of India of the 70s and 80s, when the government and hence the janta was in a transitional hangover, people lapped up those songs and no Chitrahaar (a film song show of half-an-hour on the television by Doordarshan) or Geetamala series were complete without repeating these songs.

I, an ardent fan of Manna Dey than anyone else, and being brought up on the praises of voices with baritone in male-sung songs, didn’t like his voice at first. It sounded like an interference in the row of singers we were so used to hearing it repeatedly.

However, one song after the other, for instance aik akela, thodi si zameen, karoge yad to, kabhi kisi ko rose him to such popular charts that even if one didn’t exactly like his voice, his songs were always a welcome. My likeness for him begun after I heard the very famous song composed by Madan Mohan for the film Haqeeqat (19640)- Hoke majboor mujhe, usne bulaya hoga. He accompanied my favourite ghazal singer of the times Talat Mehmood and Manna Dey. Binaaca would play the song of this film that bagged the National and several other awards, repeatedly, and the song was on the lips of every person who loved music. The way the three singers gel in the song is believable only after hearing it.