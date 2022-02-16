Accused in R-Day violence, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu killed in road mishap

However, Sidhu, blaming the farmer union leaders of taking decisions without consulting the people and defending himself, said in one of his videos: "I am seeing that false propaganda and hatred is being spread against me.



"Thousands of people had reached there (the Red Fort), but no farmer leader was present there. Nobody indulged in violence or damaged any public property. They put up the Nishan Sahib and a farmer flag at the flagpole to register their protest," he had said.



"Many people were carrying Nishan Sahib flags, farmer flags and the tricolour. If you say by doing so I have turned traitor, then those who were present there were traitors too," Sidhu had said.



On the farmer union leaders calling him an RSS man, Sidhu had said that only a truthful person would be able to hoist a flag at the Red Fort.



"You're calling me an RSS man, a BJP man. Will an RSS man put the flag atop Red Fort? Think about it. Will a Congressman be able to do so? No. Only a pure and truthful person will do so. By calling one person a traitor, you are referring to the whole crowd," he had said.



Born in 1984 in Punjab's Muktsar district, Sidhu, who was associated with the agitation against the three contentious farm laws, studied law.



His first Punjabi movie, 'Ramta Jogi', was released in 2015. His second movie, 'Jora Das Numbria', which released in 2018, was hit.