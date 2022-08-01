Actress famous for first inter-racial kiss on 'Star Trek' passes away at 89

Actress Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed communications officer Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' series, passed away aged 89.



She breathed her last on Saturday night. Her death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years, reports Variety.



Nichols shared one of the first interracial kisses in television history on 'Star Trek'.



That moment, with her co-star William Shatner, was a courageous move on the her part, 'Star Trek' creator Gene Roddenberry and NBC considering the climate at the time, but the episode 'Plato's Stepchildren', which aired in 1968, was written to give all involved an out: Uhura and Captain Kirk did not choose to kiss but were instead made to do so involuntarily by aliens with the ability to control the movements of humans. Nevertheless, it was a landmark moment.



There had been a couple of interracial kisses on American television before. A year earlier on 'Movin' With Nancy', Sammy Davis Jr. kissed Nancy Sinatra on the cheek in what appeared to be a spontaneous gesture but was in fact carefully planned.



The Uhura-Kirk kiss was likely the first televised white/African American lip-to-lip kiss.



But Uhura, whose name comes from a Swahili word meaning 'freedom', was essential beyond the interracial kiss: capable officer who could man other stations on the bridge when the need arose, she was one of the first African American women to be featured in a non-menial role on television.



Nichols played Lt. Uhura on the original series, voiced her on 'Star Trek: The Animated Series' and played Uhura in the first six 'Star Trek' films. Uhura was promoted to lieutenant commander in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" and to full commander in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."



Nichols mulled leaving 'Star Trek' after the first season to pursue a career on Broadway, but the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was a fan of the series and understood the importance of her character in opening doors for other African Americans on television, personally persuaded her to stay on the show, she told astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in an interview for the Archive of American Television.



Whoopi Goldberg, who later played Guinan on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', has described Uhura as a role model, recalling that she was astounded and excited to see a black woman character on television who was not a maid.