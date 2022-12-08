Artist, writer and Padma Shri awardee Manohar Devadoss passes away in Chennai

Devadoss had written several books and had also done the illustrations for these books. He was a chemical engineer but an irreversible eye condition had made him give up that work. He continued with his passion for writing and sketching using ink as he had lost his colour vision and could see the contrast with the black line on the white paper better.



His wife Mahema passed away in 2008 after ailing for thirty years due to a road accident in which she was paralyzed from the neck down. He had formed a charitable trust, Mahema Devadoss Endowment, and supported medical treatment for treatable blindness among the rural population.



His daughter Sujatha Manohar Devadoss is in the United States and his family members told IANS that the funeral will be held on Friday after her arrival.