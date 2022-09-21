Ashok Kumar's daughter, actor Bharti Jaffrey passes away
Actor Bharti Jaffrey, daughter of cinema icon Ashok Kumar, has passed away, her son-in-law and actor Kanwaljit Singh confirmed
In a social media post, Singh, who is married to Jaffrey's actor-daughter Anuradha Patel, said the veteran passed away on Tuesday.
"Our beloved Bharti Jaffrey, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, neighbour, friend and inspiration has departed today 20 Sep (sic)," Singh wrote on Instagram as he shared pictures with Jaffrey.
The cause of her death and age could not be immediately confirmed.
Jaffrey's film credits included the 2001 Kalpana Lajmi directorial "Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence", starring Raveena Tandon, and the popular 1990s TV show 'Saans', in which she starred with Neena Gupta and son-in-law Singh.
In his post, Singh said Jaffrey was cremated at Charai Crematorium, Chembur Camp in Mumbai.
