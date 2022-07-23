'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' star Deepesh Bhan passes away while playing cricket

Rohitashv Gaur says: "Around 7 a.m. he was playing cricket with building friends and he collapsed. The reason of death is still uncertain. He was totally fit and neither used to drink nor smoke. He was a delight to work with as a co-star and he used to do excellent improvisations on the set and add his zing to the scenes."



"His sense of humour was excellent. I still can't believe the news. We all are deeply saddened. He was just 41 year old. We actors live in unknown stresses and don't know which stress will turn out to be expensive. May his soul Rest in Peace."