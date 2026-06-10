Bharathiraja, 84, the visionary filmmaker who revolutionised Tamil cinema, is no more

The death of veteran filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor P. Bharathiraja, 84, in Chennai on the morning of 10 June brings to an end an era of a towering titan who broke the shackles of studio-bound filmmaking to inject raw, rural realism into Tamil screenplays.

The national award-winning director had been battling prolonged age-related ailments and recurring respiratory complications for several months. Family associates noted that his physical decline was accelerated by severe emotional trauma following the sudden demise of his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, in March 2025. He is survived by wife, Chandraleela, and daughter, Janani.

Chief minister C Joseph Vijay was among the early visitors at the director's residence to pay tributes. In his condolence message he said, “A director who rose from a rural background and infused his films with vibrant life and realism, Mr Bharathiraja left a distinct mark on Tamil cinema with numerous successful films. For his work, he received many national and state honours, including the prestigious Padma Shri.”

The CM announced that in recognition of his contributions to cinema, state honours would be accorded to Bharathiraja.