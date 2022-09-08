Bhojpuri folk dance exponent Ramchandra Manjhi passes away

Padma Shri awardee Ramchandra Manjhi, whose performance in Bhojpuri folk dance 'Naach' for eight decades has helped the preservation of the ailing art form passed away in a hospital in Patna after a prolonged illness, his family said on Thursday.



Manjhi, who was 97, left behind four sons and two daughters. He contributed significantly in bringing Launda Naach in lime light on the international platform of arts and theatre.



The veteran folk dancer was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on September 2 with heart-related issues and other ailments. He died on Wednesday night.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief at Manjhi's death.



Ramchandra Manjhi's demise is an immeasurable loss to the world of Bhojpuri folk, art, dance and culture. He was a great folk artist. My condolences to his family in this hour of grief, Kumar said in a condolence message.



Manjhi was a famous performer of Launda Naach', a sub-set of Naach', in which men cross dress as women. His passion for the dance form even in old age has brought him several honours, including Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2017) and Padma Shri (2021).



Born in Saran district in Bihar in 1925, Manjhi was the last scion of the legendary Bhikhari Thakur's Naach' form of folk dance. Ramchandra Manjhi joined the drama troupe of famous Bhojpuri artist Bhikhari Thakur at the age of 10. Bhikhari Thakur is known and revered as Shakespeare of Bhojpuri language. Manjhi was a member of Bhikhari Thakur's Naach troupe for 30 years.