Condolences pour in at sudden demise of author and commentator Sujata Anandan

She passed away with her boots on, and was working until the very end. The consulting editor for National Herald in Mumbai for the past several years, Sujata Anandan had helped launch the Mumbai edition of Sunday broadsheets National Herald on Sunday and Sunday Navjeevan in Hindi.

She was working on Wednesday night until a few hours before her sudden and untimely death, and mailed the final part of a report at around 9.00 pm with a cryptic message, ‘Sorry for the delay, was in a crisis’. She passed away hours later following a cardiac arrest at the Navi Mumbai home she shared with her sister.

In her late 60s, Sujata remained prolific, even a workaholic, fondly recall shocked colleagues, remembering how she would file reports and comments even from her hospital bed whenever she was admitted, the last time barely a few weeks ago.

Having worked for UNI, Indian Express, Hindustan Times, Outlook and National Herald, Sujata left her imprint everywhere. She was a ‘South Mumbai’ journalist with a fierce social commitment, and wedded to progressive ideals, recalled one of her editors. Another remembered her passionate advocacy for the rights of pavement and slum dwellers.

She was proudly secular, wore it as a badge of honour, and never minced her words while attacking bigotry. She once famously wrote that though she was a devout Hindu, she would never be able to worship at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya because it had blood in it.

Sujata was a journalist on first name terms with several prominent Maharashtra politicians and former chief ministers, who trusted her independence and honesty. Those who knew her recall her kindness and how she often went out of her way to help people she barely knew with college and medical admissions, doctors' appointments, pick-ups for strangers to the city, and unsparingly helped other journalists with information, leads and introductions to prominent personalities. “She was a rare political journalist, warm and open, concerned about people and the country,” reflected another of her editors.

A Mumbaikar and a passionate supporter of the Indian National Congress, she fondly remembered her meetings with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, recalling vividly the uncomfortable questions she asked them, and said wistfully how their replies had taken her by surprise. Active on social media, she would often be outspoken and criticise the BJP and the RSS, occasionally losing her temper with crass right-wing trolls.

Vir Sanghvi, former editor of Hindustan Times, condoled her death and posted on X: “Saddened to hear of the passing of @sujataanandan, one of the finest political commentators in Maharashtra. She was among the first people I hired at the HT & later when we launched the Mumbai edition, she became one of its pillars. Decent, helpful & sensitive, she was very special.”