Director Saawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86

"He passed away at 4:15pm due to heart failure. His heart had stopped functioning," Navin, Tak's nephew said.



The filmmaker was best known for directing Salman Khan-starrers "Sanam Bewafa" (1991), "Chaand Ka Tukda"(1994) and "Saawan... The Love Season" (2003).



Salman Khan took to Twitter to pay tribute to the director.



"May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u," he tweeted.