Dominique Lapierre and his undying bond with India and the 'City of Joy'

City of Joy became a solidifying link between him and the city of Kolkata. Set in the slums of Anand Nagar, Howrah, the novel chronicles the trials and tribulations of a young Polish priest, an American doctor and a Bengali rickshaw puller in the city. It was also turned into a feature film in 1992, directed by Roland Joffe and starring Patrick Swayze and Om Puri.



When it was released, the film received massive critical acclaim in the global film community but many residents of Kolkata saw it as “violating the integrity of the poor people'' and criticism stemmed from how it “romanticised” the hardships faced by the inhabitants of the slum.



“I find the criticism around the novel to be baseless, Lapierre did not try to “sell” poverty; instead he reflected the realities of a slum area in Howrah that is hardly ever visited by the people of Kolkata themselves. There was a pressing need for this book and the realities of the slum-dwellers of Kolkata reached the world through him” says O’Henry and Sahitya Akademi award-winning author Amar Mitra.



“City of Joy is grounded in Lapierre’s involvement with Kolkata. It is based in a lepers’ colony in Pilkhana and Lapierre himself spent many years living there; he worked toward uplifting the neglected poor of the region despite being an outsider. The people of Kolkata are grateful to Lapierre. We mourn his loss and we exalt him as a lover of Kolkata and of India,” Mitra told National Herald.