Ela Bhatt: The gentle yet courageous Gandhian pragmatist

She is also known for her work with The Elders — a global non-governmental organisation of senior statesmen, peace activists and human rights advocates brought together by Nelson Mandela in 2007. Ela Bhatt was a founding member of The Elders. From 2007 till 2016, this selfless Gandhian worker tirelessly worked with the organisation on issues like gender equality and eradicating social evils, such as child marriage.

She would say, “Non-violence is not a passive idea. It is ethical activism at its political best”.

Ela Bhatt also served as a trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation for more than ten years.

For her work, she has been recognised nationally as well as internationally. The Government of India bestowed her with India's fourth-highest civilian honour Padma Shri in 1985 and the third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, in 1986. For her efforts in empowering women through entrepreneurship, she received the Gandhi Peace Prize in 2011. She also won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 1977.

Following are some of the other significant awards which were conferred to Ela Bhatt : The Right Livelihood Award for Changing the Human Environment; George Meany-Lane Kirkland Labour Rights Award, AFL-CIO, US; Légion d’honneur, France; Madrid Creatividad Award; CGAE Human Rights Award, Spain; Indira Gandhi International Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development; The Freedom from Want Medal by Roosevelt Institute of Netherlands, The Global Fairness Initiative Award by US Secretary of State Hilary Klinton (Nov. 2010) for helping move more than a million poor women in India to a position of dignity and independence; The Radcliffe Medal on 27 May 2011 on Radcliffe day etc.

In one of her interviews to The New York Times to Ruth Fremson in 2009 the Ela Bhatt had recalled her interaction with the SEWA members whom she asked what ‘freedom’ meant to them.

While some said it was the ability to step out of the house; others said it was having a door to the bathroom. Some said it meant having their own money, a cellphone, or “fresh clothes every day.” But she was moved when one woman opened up and said, “Freedom meant, looking a policeman in the eye.”

SEWA has offered retirement accounts and health insurance to women who never had a safety net, lent working capital to entrepreneurs to open beauty salons in the slums, helped artisans sell their handiwork to new urban department stores and boldly trained its members to become gas station attendants.

Known as the ‘gentle revolutionary’; a pioneer in women’s empowerment and founder of the more than one million-strong Self-Employed Women’s Association trade union in India, Ela-ben Bhatt, the Gandhian practitioner of non-violence and self-reliance has left us. But her legacy will continue to inspire coming generations.

The author is Programme Executive, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Delhi