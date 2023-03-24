Film director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

He had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines his fever subsided but not completely. So he was rushed to the hospital, she said.



"By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The infection attacked his lungs," the director's wife said.



"According to doctors, he had many comorbidities which weakened his immunity. His blood pressure was fluctuating. Since COVID-19 hit him in July 2022, he was quite weak," Panchali said.