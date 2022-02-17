Former India midfielder and East Bengal legend Surajit Sengupta passes away

Sengupta made a name for himself while studying at the Hooghly Mohsin college and made debut for Robert Hudson, a second division club.



From there, he started his footballing career with Kidderpore Club which was then the hotbed for promising talents. The likes of Prasun Banerjee, Shyamal Ghosh, Gautam Sarkar and Ranjit Mukherjee also came from the same club.



From there on, Sengupta went on to represent the Big Three clubs of the Kolkata Maidan starting with Mohun Bagan under the guidance of the legendary Sailen Manna.



He played for Mohun Bagan for two seasons from 1972 and in 1974, he made the red-and-gold his home for six consecutive years and became their captain in 1978.



He scored 92 goals for East Bengal and helped the iconic club win the Calcutta League in 1974, 1975, 1977, DCM Trophy in 1974, IFA shield in 1974, 1975, 1976 (joint-winners), Darjeeling Gold Cup in 1976 (joint winners), Federation Cup in 1978 (joint-winners), Rovers Cup in 1975, Durand Cup and Bordoloi Trophy in 1978.



Sengupta was conferred Lifetime Achievement Award by East Bengal in 2018.



For the Mariners, he scored 54 goals and helped them win Rovers Cup in 1972 (joint-winners) and 1981, Federation Cup in 1981 and 1982, Sait Nagjee Trophy in 1981, Durand Cup in 1982 (joint-winners), Darjeeling Gold Cup in 1982 (joint-winners) and Calcutta League in 1983.



He signed up for Mohammedan Sporting in 1980 and after one season, he returned to Mohun Bagan at the fag end of his career where he played for another three years.



Sengupta was also part of the triumphant Bengal Santosh Trophy squads in 1975, 1976, 1977 and 1978, and scored 26 goals.



Unlike many of his teammates, Sengupta did not take up coaching as a career after retirement.



Instead, he wrote regular columns for a vernacular daily. He was also part of the editorial department of the newspaper.