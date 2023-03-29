Goodbye, fellow navigator: Ranjit Hoskote pays tribute to Vivan Sundaram (28 May 1943 – 29 March 2023)

He was named ‘Vivasvān’ at birth—either by his Sanskrit scholar father K V Kalyan Sundaram, also our first Election Commissioner, or by his Sanskrit scholar grandfather Umrao Singh Sher-Gil, also a yogi and pioneering photographer. Vivasvān is a name of the Vedic sun god, embodiment of the light, not only of reason, but also of insight and wisdom.

Hardly anybody remembers his given name today. As he grew up, its grandeur disappeared into the brisk abbreviated form by which the artist was always known, Vivan. Yet it remained present in the boundless energy that animated his artistic imagination, always coursing from one medium, set of materials and art-historical paradigm to another. In his curiosity about the world, about art and its complex interrelationships with civic and cultural practices at large. In the dedication he brought to approaching, as an archaeologist of culture, the biographies of his grandfather and his extraordinary aunt, one of the pioneers of Indian modernism, Amrita Sher-Gil—and, by extension, the historical moments they each inhabited, with their specific interplay between Indian and European modernities, Indian and European forms of the classical, their distinctive ways of fashioning their individual selves even while retaining the right to intervene in the Eastern and Western societies they inhabited, defying the protocols laid down in the name of empire, colonialism, and race.