Gujarat Congress legislator dies at 69 due to Covid

"Just now, we have received the information about the loss of our senior leader and the sitting MLA from Bhiloda, Anil Joshiyara. I request the House to observe two minutes silence and the House to be adjourned for the day," said Shailesh Parmar.



The revenue minister and the spokesperson of the BJP government, Rajendra Trivedi, said, "We also heard about the legislator's death and we are deeply grieved by the loss and support Parmar's proposal and request the Speaker to adjourn the House."