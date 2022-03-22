'Gully Boy' rapper MC Tod Fod passes away; Zoya, Ranveer, Siddhant condole demise

Rapper Dharmesh Parmar, known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, passed away at the age of 24. He had lent his voice to the song 'India 91' from the Zoya Akhtar directorial 'Gully Boy' which starred Ranveer Singh in the eponymous role.



The artiste was associated with Mumbai's multilingual hip-hop group, 'Swadesi'. The cause of his death however hasn't been revealed yet. Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram to offer her condolences on the departure of MC Tod Fod.