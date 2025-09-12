He taught us to defend democracy — farewell, Jagdeep Singh Chhokar
Jagdeep Chhokar was a quiet but unshakeable guarantee that attempts to erode our democratic rights would not succeed so easily
The threats looming over our democracy have never been hidden. We have seen how, at some places, thousands of names are suddenly added to voter lists, while at other places, genuine voters are struck off en masse. We have witnessed the shadows of electoral bonds corrupting the system, and we then hear of plans to give 60 lakh NRI voters the right to vote electronically, even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) grows more opaque with each passing year. These are dark and troubling times for India’s democracy.
And yet, whenever despair began to creep in, there was a sense of reassurance — because Jagdeep Singh Chhokar was among us. His presence was a quiet but unshakeable guarantee that the attempts to erode our democratic rights would not succeed so easily. For years, he stood as a pillar of courage and vigilance, reminding citizens that democracy must be defended every single day.
It was his relentless fight that established the rule requiring election candidates to publicly disclose their assets and criminal records, with these details made available on the Election Commission’s website.
Jagdeep Chhokar was not just a scholar or a reformer — he was the conscience keeper of our democracy. He went to the courts fearlessly, challenged unfair decisions, and raised awareness among ordinary people about issues that others preferred to ignore. He wrote with clarity and conviction, and in every public debate, his voice carried the weight of truth.
It was largely because of his relentless efforts that the menace of electoral bonds was exposed and questioned at the highest levels. When the ECI attempted massive changes in voter lists under the pretext of a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, it was Chhokar who first raised the alarm — and his fight compelled the commission to step back, at least in part.
His journey towards becoming this moral force was remarkable. Born on 25 November 1944, Chhokar’s early life showed no signs of political activism. Warm, affable, and always curious, he first pursued engineering, graduating in 1967. But his mind was restless — drawn more towards understanding people and systems than machines.
He turned to management, completing his MBA and later a PhD. As a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, he inspired countless students and authored books and research papers that won recognition across the world. His academic pursuits took him to many countries, making him a global citizen in knowledge and perspective.
It was at IIM that destiny brought him close to Trilochan Shastri. Their conversations, filled with concern over the weakening foundations of democracy, soon grew into a shared mission. In 1999, the two of them co-founded the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) — an institution that would change the way India looked at electoral politics.
Realising that knowledge of the law was crucial for this battle, Chhokar studied law even while teaching, and before retiring in 2005, he had also earned an LL.B. That decision became a turning point — not just for him, but for the nation itself.
For over two-and-a-half decades, he waged an untiring battle for clean and accountable democracy. Journalists, politicians, activists, and citizens alike turned to him whenever the ECI took a questionable step. His analysis was sharp, his criticism fearless, and his commitment unwavering.
When the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' was floated, he did not mince words — declaring openly that it would endanger the democratic spirit of India, and he pledged to challenge it all the way to the Supreme Court if ever it was imposed.
But now, that indomitable voice has fallen silent. On 12 September, Jagdeep Singh Chhokar suffered a heart attack and left this world. The news has left a deep void, not only in the hearts of his family and friends but also in the collective conscience of the country. Now we have to fight this battle without Jagdeep Chhokar.
Yet, his legacy is not of despair, but of hope and struggle. He showed us what it truly means to love democracy — not in words, but in action. He taught us that defending freedom demands knowledge, courage, persistence, and above all, an unbreakable will.
India will miss him deeply. But if we continue his fight, if we guard democracy with the same passion and vigilance he did, then Jagdeep Singh Chhokar will live on — in every voter who demands fairness, in every citizen who refuses to be silenced, and in every act of resistance against injustice.
