He taught us to defend democracy — farewell, Jagdeep Singh Chhokar

The threats looming over our democracy have never been hidden. We have seen how, at some places, thousands of names are suddenly added to voter lists, while at other places, genuine voters are struck off en masse. We have witnessed the shadows of electoral bonds corrupting the system, and we then hear of plans to give 60 lakh NRI voters the right to vote electronically, even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) grows more opaque with each passing year. These are dark and troubling times for India’s democracy.

And yet, whenever despair began to creep in, there was a sense of reassurance — because Jagdeep Singh Chhokar was among us. His presence was a quiet but unshakeable guarantee that the attempts to erode our democratic rights would not succeed so easily. For years, he stood as a pillar of courage and vigilance, reminding citizens that democracy must be defended every single day.

It was his relentless fight that established the rule requiring election candidates to publicly disclose their assets and criminal records, with these details made available on the Election Commission’s website.

Jagdeep Chhokar was not just a scholar or a reformer — he was the conscience keeper of our democracy. He went to the courts fearlessly, challenged unfair decisions, and raised awareness among ordinary people about issues that others preferred to ignore. He wrote with clarity and conviction, and in every public debate, his voice carried the weight of truth.

It was largely because of his relentless efforts that the menace of electoral bonds was exposed and questioned at the highest levels. When the ECI attempted massive changes in voter lists under the pretext of a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, it was Chhokar who first raised the alarm — and his fight compelled the commission to step back, at least in part.