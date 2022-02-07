How many languages has Lataji sung in?

To millions of Indians like me, the two words Lata and Mangeshkar signifies everything beautiful, harmonious and desirable in this universe. For 75 years, she has regaled… no, healed us with her melodies, each one of her thousands of songs… there is no conclusive clarity on how many songs Lataji has actually sung, though she did remember recently during a conversation with me that she has sung in 26 languages!

So which of these languages did she find it most difficult to sing in?

“Tamil and Russian,” came the prompt reply. “The Tamil language was really difficult for me to handle. I would note down all the lines in English and then master their pronunciation, as they are very particular about the accent and diction. Singing in Russian on stage was my other big challenge. It was tough. My Russian songs are not to be found anywhere, as they (in Russia) did not allow my renderings to be recorded. What I sang on stage remained there only.”