'Kiss of the Spider Woman' actor William Hurt dies at 71

His Oscar-nominated work in 'Children of a Lesser God' and 'Broadcast News', playing a teacher at a school for the deaf and an affable, slightly dim-witted newsman, showcased his range. The commercial and critical success of those films rocketed Hurt to the A-list, but he didn't seem to relish the celebrity.



"It's not right that my privacy is invaded to the extent that it is. I'm a very private man, and I have the right to be. I never said that because I was an actor you can have my privacy, you can steal my soul. You can't," Hurt told the New York Times during a 1989 interview.



Perhaps it was that aversion to notoriety that led Hurt to turn some major movies over the course of his career, with the actor passing on opportunities to star in the likes of 'Jurassic Park' and 'Misery'. His time in the spotlight also coincided with a period of personal trouble for the actor, one in which he struggled with drugs and alcohol.



"I was utterly miserable and, finally, I had been miserable enough, long enough, and I said, 'I'm finished, I can't hack it, can't do it'," Hurt told the Washington Post in 1989, remembering the time before he went to rehab.



A relationship with Marlee Matlin, his co-star in 'Children of a Lesser God', was troubled. Matlin later wrote in a memoir that Hurt was emotionally and physically abusive to her.



In a statement at the time, Hurt, through a spokesperson, said: "My own recollection is that we both apologised and both did a great deal to heal our lives. Of course, I did and do apologise for any pain I caused. And I know we have both grown. I wish Marlee and her family nothing but good."



The 1990s proved to be a less fruitful time for Hurt professionally. He earned raves for his work in 'The Doctor' as an arrogant surgeon who undergoes a change-of-heart after experiencing health struggles, but other films such as 'Second Chances' and 'Until the End of the World' failed to generate much attention.