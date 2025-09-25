Legendary Kannada novelist S.L. Bhyrappa passes away at 94

Bengaluru mourns the loss of acclaimed Kannada novelist and philosopher S.L. Bhyrappa, who passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Wednesday. He was 94 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Rashtrotthana Hospital confirmed the news, stating, “The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Saraswati Samman awardee Shri S.L. Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2:38 pm. Om Shanti!”

Bhyrappa’s mortal remains will be kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru for public homage on 25 September, with cremation scheduled on 26 September in Mysuru, where he lived for many years. The Karnataka government announced that his last rites would be performed with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss, calling Bhyrappa a “towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India,” praising his fearless thinking and profound contributions to Kannada literature.