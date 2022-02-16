'Man of incredible melody': Bollywood celebs mourn Bappi Lahiri's demise

Vidya Balan, on whom Bappi Lahiri's popular number 'Ooh la la' was picturised in the film 'Dirty Picture', posted on her Twitter handle: "I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that's what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you'd so endearingly call me)."

Noted filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled his personal association with Bappi Lahiri and said: "Another legend gone. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for P&G and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent."



Music composer Vishal Dadlani, spoke for his generation, when he tweeted: "Bappi Da was more than a legend. He was a friend. He was always kind to Shekhar and me and we shared mutual respect and admiration. Can't believe he isn't with us."