Monica Vitti, ‘Queen of Italian Cinema’ and star of Antonioni’s 1960s masterworks, passes away at 90

At a time when filmmakers from Italy were slowly drifting away from the norms of Italian Neorealism, which dominated Italian cinema during the ‘40s and the ‘50s, Michelangelo Antonioni was striving to develop a new filmmaking style that aimed to break away from a conventional narrative. And in Monica Vitti, Antonioni found the perfect leading lady— a glacial, icy blonde with an air of mystery and intrigue and picture perfect gait—for the kind of stories he wanted to tell, mostly revolving around the theme of social alienation, and in the experimental manner he wanted to tell them, slow-paced with disjointed narrative and marked by long takes. It resulted in arguably cinema’s most iconic director-actress collaboration alongside Josef von Sternberg-Marlene Dietrich.

Antonioni’s 1960 masterpiece L'Avventura became the perfect conduit to unleash Vitti’s charismatic aura which further solidified with films such as L'Eclisse (1961) and Red Desert (1964). Interestingly, when L'Avventura was first screened at the 1960 Cannes Film Festival, it was booed by the audience. The harsh reception is said to have brought tears to Vitti’s eyes. But something miraculous happened the very next day as a campaign led by established filmmakers and writers declared that L'Avventura was the best movie to be screened at Cannes. After a second screening, the film went on to win the Jury Prize and Vitti shot to international fame overnight.

After her relationship with Antonioni ended in the year 1967, Vitti starred in several comedies made by other directors such as Mario Monicelli’s The Girl With a Pistol (1968), Jean Valère’s The Scarlet Lady (1969) Ettore Scola’s The Pizza Triangle (1970), Carlo Di Palma’s Teresa the Thief (1973), among others. A year later she starred in the Spanish master filmmaker Luis Buñuel’s surrealist masterpiece The Phantom of Liberty (1974).