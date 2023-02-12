Nachiketa Desai: Breathing, eating and sleeping news to the very end

I had first met ND, as he was known amongst his professional peers and dears, in Rajkot on March 21,1983. He had freshly switched horses from the United News of India (UNI) to the Indian Express in Ahmedabad and was on his maiden outstation assignment to cover the property auction of the erstwhile royalty of Rajkot who was also a minister in the Madhavsinh Solanki-led Congress government in Gujarat.

As the Times of India Saurashtra-Kutch bureau chief, it would make us natural adversaries. But as a visiting journalist who had come calling, the ethos of the region called for being a gracious host. It marked the beginning of a professional relationship that became personal and lasted his lifetime.

Over the years one watched ND flower into a good professional field journalist, his mind space fully occupied by ‘leads’ and ‘assimilations’ of news feeds 24x7. Haphazard and undisciplined in personal life, he was meticulous in planning for a forthcoming event as he was in timing newsbreaks. Having worked on the desk in a news agency, it was the headline which was always at the back of his mind even in doing press conferences and routine stories.

A battery of journalists had descended on Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi’s fabled birthplace, to cover Murli Manohar Joshi’s ekta yatra, both of us included. ND was Gujarat correspondent for The Telegraph while I was with The Pioneer. Reaching Porbandar after a night-long road trip, it was just a quick morning ritual and straight to the inaugural function -only, that ND was nowhere to be seen!

He surfaced soon after the yatra took off, toed along up to Junagadh where all of us broke free to file our stories. Next day’s Telegraph had a banner story on how the yatra flag-off function had characters in prominent attendance whose criminal records still adorned the town’s police station. Days ahead of the event ND had briefed the night-editor on the implications of the story to follow, thus making sure that it got pride of place. He made sure that even ‘routine‘ acquired a distinct flavour through either planned treatment, unorthodox angle or sheer analytical acumen.

There were numerous ups and downs on this bumpy journalistic journey together for while we shared the end goal vision, we differed on the road taken to achieve it. For ND, the end justified the means in getting a ‘story’ and he employed every trick of the trade to reach it. His gifts came in handy. He was multilingual. He could write in english, Hindi and Gujarati, speak the languages with distinctive local flavour thanks mainly due to his schooling in Benaras and additional fluency in Bengali and Odia. He could cut through the clutter of India’s regional identities to acquire the shape and form that suited him for access and affability to news sources. He could be a Gujarati, an Odia, a Bengali, a Bihari, an Uttar Pradeshi and genuinely so due to his countrywide forays and family spread. In the last few years, he had even picked up Malayalam.

His Gandhian legacy aided him in the pursuit of his calling but its puritanism tended to become a drag in the Bohemian style of a media-man’s existence. His grandfather, venerable Mahadev Desai, was Mahatma Gandhi’s personal secretary who died in custody during the Quit India movement and his father Narayan Desai, a noted Gandhian scholar who was chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith for over seven years. His maternal grandfather Nabakrushna Chaudhuri was the first chief minister of Orissa and maternal grandmother Malati Devi Chaudhuri (nee Sen) among the 15 women in the 389-member Constituent Assembly.