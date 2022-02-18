Obituary: DPC, a philosopher and scholar-politician remembered by academics across the world

As condolences poured in from his former students and admirers from across the world, a doctor reminded them of his role in getting the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP) enacted when he was deputy minister in the Union Health Ministry.

There were no condolence messages from either the President of India, Ramnath Kovind, or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although he was Governor of Rajasthan in the early 1990s and was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2009. The national media did not bother to even carry the news of his demise.

Chattopadhyay did his Masters in philosophy, LL.B and Ph.D at the University of Calcutta and Ph.D. from the London School of Economics. Among the 35 and odd books that he authored, several are still rated highly internationallyin academic circles. Some of the acclaimed books he wrote include ‘Individuals and Societies: A Methodological Inquiry’ (1967), ‘History, Individuals and World’ (1976), ‘Sri Aurobindo and Karl Marx: Integral Sociology and Dialectical Sociology’ (1988), ‘Anthropology and Historiography of Science’ (1990), ‘Sociology, Ideology and Utopia’ (1997) and ‘In Defence of Ancient Indian Materialism’.

He was a Life Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and a Member of the International Institute of Philosophy, Paris.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi picked up progressive-minded scholars into the Congress in the late 1960s, like Chattopadhyay when he was Professor of Philosophy at Jadavpur University. During the Emergency he opted to return to the academics.