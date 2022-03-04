Passing away of scholar and teacher Prof Bhairabi Prasad Sahu a great loss for academic fraternity

Delhi University historian and much respected scholar of ancient and early medieval India, Professor Bhairabi Prasad Sahu passed away on Thursday, 3 March 2022, following multiple ailments aggravated by post-Covid complications over the past several months.

Much reputed as an eminent scholar, a fine teacher and conscientious academic administrator, Berhampur, Odisha-born and Delhi University trained Professor Sahu had emerged in a leadership role within the fraternity of historians, following a distinguished career in the University, teaching since 1982 and as Professor in the Department of History since 1998.

Professor Sahu authored and edited nearly ten books, including the recently published History of Precolonial India: Issues and Debates (with Hermann Kulke) (2018) and The Making of Regions in Indian History: Society, State and Identity in Premodern Odisha (2020).

A couple of other collections of essays were being prepared for release over the next few months. Some details of these volumes were circulated by him by email to colleagues just last month.

Professor Sahu also published over fifty articles in journals such as Studies in History, Indian Historical Review, Economic and Political Weekly, Studies in People’s History, and Social Scientist, besides chapters in festschrifts and other edited volumes. He had also been on the Editorial Board of the Indian Historical Review, Studies in People’s History and the Proceedings of the Indian History Congress.

Professor Sahu's service to the discipline of history and academic administration in general included a number of positions he held as Head, Department of History, University of Delhi (2004-2007), Dean International Relations, University of Delhi (2007-11), Secretary, Indian History Congress (2006-09) and Council Member, Indian Council of Historical Research (2008-14).

He was associated with the German Research Council’s (DFG) Orissa Research Project (1999-2005). He served as President, Ancient India, Indian History Congress (2003) and at several regional history congresses.