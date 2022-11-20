'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan' hostess, actress Tabassum passes away at 78

Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum - who hosted the iconic television series "Phool Khile Hain, Gulshan Gulshan" on Doordarshan for two decades, has passed away following a massive cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang said on Saturday. She was 78.



Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m. on Friday, he said.