'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan' hostess, actress Tabassum passes away at 78

Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m on Friday

Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum - who hosted the iconic television series "Phool Khile Hain, Gulshan Gulshan" on Doordarshan for two decades, has passed away following a massive cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang said on Saturday. She was 78.

Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m. on Friday, he said.

She is survived by her son, and other relatives including her brother-in-law and actor Arun Govil, famous for playing Ram in Ramanand Sagar's TV serial "Ramayan".

"Her funeral rites were also completed late last night itself," Hoshang said.

