President, PM offer condolences on the demise of Bappi Lahiri

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the demise of singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and others also expressed grief over the demise of Lahiri.

President Kovind tweeted, "Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans."



In a tweet, the Prime Minister Modi said, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."