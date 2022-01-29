Prof JS Bandukwala: The physicist, activist who tirelessly fought against ghettoization of Muslims

Prof Juzar S Bandukwala, who fought against ghettoization of Muslims promoted by the BJP-controlled Vadodara Municipal Corporation, died alone at his residence in a mixed locality of the city from multiple ailments. He was 77.

Prof Bandukwala, who refused to live in a Muslim locality even after his house was torched by a frenzied Hindu mob during the anti-Muslim state-sponsored pogrom in 2002, helped rehabilitate over 450 Muslim and Dalit families in mixed localities and provided financial help to more than 500 students belonging to underprivileged families through a charity trust of which he was a patron.

An active member of the People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Prof Bandukwala strived for ensuring justice to Dalit and Muslim victims of caste and communal violence perpetrated either by individuals or state and civic administration.