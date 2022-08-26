Remembering Ranbir Singh, who will keep reminding us that ideological struggle is imperative

It was around noon on August 23 when we heard that IPTA president Ranbir Singh had breathed his last at a Jaipur Hospital. The news came as a shock because just two days earlier, we had heard that he had underwent angioplasty successfully and would be discharged from the hospital shortly. The news was also a shock because just three months ago, we had met him in Indore.

His youthful demeanour and his bright smile had told us then that he would remain with us forever.

Ranbir Singh was 93. He lived his life as he wished. He explored new vistas in his work and always remained committed to his political ideology. He faced challenges in life with equanimity and never lost his zeal for life. By celebrating his life and work we can draw confidence and strength to pursue our own goals to the best of our abilities.

Born on July 7, 1929 in Dundlod town of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, Ranbir Singh did his initial studies in Mayo College Ajmer and then went to Cambridge University for his graduation. On his return to India in 1949, he went to Mumbai to act in a couple of Bollywood films. In 1953, he came to Jaipur and formed a theatre group there. He directed several plays and also acted in a few of them.

In 1959, he went to Delhi to form ‘Bharatiya Natya Sangh’ with Kamla Devi Chattopadhyay as the chairperson. He also formed theatre group Yantrik in Delhi. In 1976, he went to Mauritius as drama advisor.

When in 1980s, IPTA was being rejuvenated and reorganised, Ranbir Singh joined the process with alacrity. He participated in the 1985 convention at Agra. In the 1986 conference at Hyderabad, he was elected as the vice president of the organisation. After the demise of AK Hangal in 2012, Ranbir Singh became the national president of IPTA and remained so till the end.