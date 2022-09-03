Remembering Ranbir Sinh (1930-2022): He was one of a kind

At the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) national conference in Jaipur in 1992, the Lucknow unit staged the play ‘Ramlila’. Ranbir Sinh was so impressed that he summoned us again to Jaipur to stage the play at a conclave against communalism in an open-air theatre.

Some time in the afternoon on the day the play was to be staged, he received information from Lucknow that Aziz Afzal Khan’s father had passed away. Afzal was not only the secretary of IPTA-Lucknow but was also acting in an important role. Our dilemma was whether to break the news to him before or after the play. Had he so desired, Ranbir Sinh could have withheld the information from all of us till after the play. But he told us to communicate the sad news to Afzal. “I have seen him perform on stage and I am convinced that he is as strong as he is emotional. I believe he will not leave without performing this evening,” he said with confidence and cited several examples, including one of Charlie Chaplin, when actors performed even when they were in deep distress.

Aziz did take his time to absorb the news. He remained quiet for a considerable time. But when he spoke, he said he would perform in the evening before rushing back to Lucknow. He gave an inspired performance that day. Ranbir Sinh came on stage to share the tragic information with the audience and embraced Aziz. It was then that Aziz broke down and cried. It was a sight. All of us were crying including members of the audience.