Remembering Ranbir Sinh: Our last conversation

While in Delhi, he did the commentary on All India Radio for international tennis, cricket and hockey matches. He married the daughter of Nepal’s then army chief General Parakram Bahadur Rana. But he tragically lost both his wife and his young son Ranvijay early. He however overcame the shock and pursued his passion till his last breath.

When we last spoke barely weeks before he passed away, he once again recalled his experience of August 1947 when he found himself in Paris as a boy scout, there to attend the World Scout and Guides jamboree, one of the 164 Scouts and Guides from undivided India. The contingent had sailed from Bombay in an Italian warship. Drawn from undivided India the contingent was led by TJ Thadeus from Kerala. It was an experience as they all spoke different languages and had different food habits. But soon they bonded and began singing patriotic songs penned by Mohammed Iqbal, the favourite being ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara’.

The sea was rough and the journey long. They finally got down at Southampton in London and it was during their 12-days-long stay in England that they learnt about the impending Partition of India. The Secretary General of the Indian Scouts and Guides Association confided that by the time the Jamboree would start at Missien near Paris, India and Pakistan would be two independent countries. Till then the contingent was flying the Union Jack but in Paris they were to hoist the flags of India and Pakistan. The contingent was one but there were now two flags.

VK Krishna Menon, who later became India’s High Commissioner in London, sent the contingent the Indian tricolour. But there was no Pakistani flag was available. Eventually a white shirt and someone’s green turban were cut to stitch the Pakistani flag.