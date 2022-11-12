Renowned artist, filmmaker Pulak Gogoi passes away

A prolific artist with the medium of oil and acrylic as his forte, Gogoi's canvases have been displayed at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata, Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi, Washington Hodges Gallery, and in various galleries of the state and Meghalaya.



As a young artist, he wanted to pursue his passion in Kolkata but financial hardships forced him to look for a job with renowned musician, filmmaker and writer Bhupen Hazarika who helped him to get part-time work at a film studio in 1967.



However, he returned to Guwahati the same year and started drawing cartoons for several publications, including 'Amar Pratinidhi' and 'Asam Bani', and later joined the popular Assamese daily 'Dainik Asam'.