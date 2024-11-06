Sharda Sinha, renowned Padma Bhushan folk singer dies at 72

Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha, known as the 'Bihar kokila' for her melodious rendition of Chhath and folk songs such as 'Kartik maas ijoriya', 'Suraj bhaile bihaan' and Bollywood hits 'Taar bijli' and 'Babul', lost her battle with cancer at a Delhi hospital on 5 November, Tuesday. She was 72.

Sinha, who pioneered and popularised the rich folk traditions of Bihar beyond its borders, was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi for multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Sinha, whose songs were for many an integral part of Chhath, dedicated to the sun god, died on the first day of the four-day festival — a coincidence scripted by destiny perhaps.

Sinha, a trained classical singer who blended the folk into her many songs — she was often called the ‘Begum Akhtar of Mithila’ — was a Chhath devotee who released a song to celebrate the festival every year. She did so this year too, notwithstanding her ill health.

'Dukhwa mitayin chhathi maiya', a prayer song perhaps reflecting her state of mind as she battled ill health, was released on her official YouTube channel just two days ago.