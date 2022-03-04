Spin legend Shane Warne passes away due to suspected heart attack in Thailand

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."



An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.



He was the second highest wicket taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800. In 2007, Cricket Australia and Sri Lanka Cricket named the Test series between the two sides the Warne Muralitharan Trophy in the duo's honour.



Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.



In 2013, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.



He helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.



After retiring from international cricket, Warne added to his legend by doubling up as captain and coach of IPL team Rajasthan Royals' remarkable title triumph in the event's inaugural edition.



A flamboyant personality both on and off the field, Warne also found success as a commentator and was considered among the sharpest analysts of the game.