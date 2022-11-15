Superstar Krishna was a maverick: Nagarjuna

“To say that a legend has gone would be an understatement. Superstar Krishna—that’s what we all call him and he is known by his fans by that epithet—was a hero and a role-model to all of us,” says the iconic Nagarjuna emotionally.

Nag had met the Superstar a few months back. “After his wife, Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi's death in September, I visited him and spent time with him. Krishna Garu(Sir) was completely broken after the death of his son Ramesh Babu and first wife Indira Devi. His second wife Vijaya Nirmala was also gone. I think Krishna Garu had lost the will to live. He was lonely.”