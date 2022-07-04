Tarun Majumdar: Uncommon story-teller who depicted the lives of common people on celluloid

"I am a strong believer in retaining human values. These are things which won't change. All my films celebrate these values and the joint family system. I will always use Rabindra Sangeet in my films," Majumdar had said in 2018 after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from BFJA.



His characters represent extraordinary qualities. The doctor in 'Kancher Swargo' had to quit studies because of difficulties but he returns to save a patient by performing a complex surgery. 'Thagini' tells the story of a woman who marries wealthy men only to flee after stealing the wedding ornaments. In 'Bhalobasa Bhalobasa', a small-time businessman hides his brutal past by putting up a cheerful exterior.



Majumdar was instrumental in introducing actors like Tapas Paul and Debashree Roy to the Bengali audience in 1980 and 1971 respectively.



He left behind actor-wife Sandhya Roy who had been the lead actress in 20 of his films. However, they were not leaving together for around 20 years.



Majumdar was born on January 1, 1931, in Bogra district of Bengal, now in Bangladesh. Son of a freedom fighter, he had studied at St Paul's Cathedral Mission and Scottish Church College in Kolkata. He was considered a follower of the Leftist ideology.