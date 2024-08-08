Last 'bhadralok Marxist', ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee mourned even by fiercest rivals

The last communist chief minister of West Bengal and CPI(M) veteran, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, passed away at his Palm Avenue residence in South Kolkata on Thursday morning, 8 August, at the age of 80.

His mortal remains will be donated to a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on Friday, 9 August, as per his last wish.

Bhattacharjee, known as the last 'bhadralok' communist within leftist circles, was handpicked by the legendary Jyoti Basu--his predecessor and CPI(M) leader who governed West Bengal for 23 years.

During the 34 years of Left Front rule in Bengal, Bhattacharjee was the second and the last CPI(M) chief minister, holding office from 2000 to 2011 for 11 consecutive years.