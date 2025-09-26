Habib Ahmed, maestro of scissors and style, bids adieu

From his humble beginnings to building Habib’s Hair & Beauty into a household name, Habib Ahmed’s journey was as much about vision as it was about craft. For decades, his salons became sanctuaries where the ordinary and the extraordinary alike found transformation. Ministers, film stars, diplomats, and everyday Indians sat in his chair, all touched by the quiet genius who saw beauty as an expression of character.

Friends and admirers recall him not merely as a hairstylist but as a confidant and an artiste who carried an aura of warmth. His scissor strokes were said to be as precise as a painter’s brush, his vision as sharp as the cut of a diamond.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from across the nation, remembering him as “the man who cut across class and time, leaving behind not just styles, but legacies”.

The legend has laid down his scissors, but his touch will forever be etched in the nation’s memory — in every photograph of Indira Gandhi’s iconic streaks, in every glimpse of Kalam’s windswept locks, and in every head that walked out of his salon a little taller, a little prouder.