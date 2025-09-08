A lighthouse of an editor who sweated it out in the field: Sankarshan Thakur (1962–2025)

Sankarshan Thakur, editor of The Telegraph, passed away on Monday, 8 September 2025, at a Gurgaon hospital — a light put out way too early at 63 — after a recent surgery.

He was a journalist, a peer writes in tribute, who “kept faith with the people, the country, and the Constitution”.

Renowned for his sharp political insight and fearless reporting, Thakur’s coverage of Bihar and Kashmir left an indelible mark on contemporary journalism. Among his many seminal works, his reportage on the 1999 Kargil War stands out for his commitment to truth.