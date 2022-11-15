Tollywood superstar Krishna passes away at 79

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy or Krishna, as he was popularly known, acted in more than 350 films in a career spanning five decades. He also produced and directed a few films.



Born on May 31, 1942 at Burripalem in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna entered the film industry in early 1960s with small roles. He debuted as the lead actor with the 1965 movie aThene Manasulu', which became a hit.



'Gudacchari 116' (1966), a spy film, proved to be a superhit, making Krishna one of the most sought after actors. With this success, he got offers for 20 films. He subsequently acted in at least six James Bond like movies.



'Sakshi' (1967) won critical acclaim at the Tashkent film festival. His 1972 movie 'Pandanti Kapuram' bagged the national film award for best feature film in Telugu for that year.