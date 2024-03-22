Zafar Agha (1954–2024), upright and outspoken, journalist and gentleman, passes away

Veteran journalist and columnist Zafar Agha (70) passed away in New Delhi on Friday morning, 22 March, in Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, of a cardiac arrest.

He was undergoing treatment for the past several days following a severe bout of pneumonia that landed him in the ICU after a sudden downturn in his health on Tuesday, 19 March.

Even a week ago, he had been at his desk, vigorous in his duties as editor-in-chief of Qaumi Awaz, having just recently returned from Allahabad — his native town — which he was visiting after several years.

He had been observing roza during Ramzan too and expressed joy in being able to do so amongst old friends and family in Allahabad after a long time, colleagues recall, shocked by the unexpected worsening of his health.