Zafar Agha (1954–2024), upright and outspoken, journalist and gentleman, passes away
The National Herald group mourns the death of a veteran in the profession and former editor-in-chief Zafar Agha
Veteran journalist and columnist Zafar Agha (70) passed away in New Delhi on Friday morning, 22 March, in Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, of a cardiac arrest.
He was undergoing treatment for the past several days following a severe bout of pneumonia that landed him in the ICU after a sudden downturn in his health on Tuesday, 19 March.
Even a week ago, he had been at his desk, vigorous in his duties as editor-in-chief of Qaumi Awaz, having just recently returned from Allahabad — his native town — which he was visiting after several years.
He had been observing roza during Ramzan too and expressed joy in being able to do so amongst old friends and family in Allahabad after a long time, colleagues recall, shocked by the unexpected worsening of his health.
Having worked for several publications, starting with the Link magazine, Zafar Agha was also one of the founders of Tehelka magazine. In 2018, he took over as the editor-in-chief of the National Herald and continued to mentor the three news portals of the Associated Journals — National Herald, Navjivan and Qaumi Awaz — and the two Sunday broadsheets (English and Hindi) till he breathed his last.
He started his professional life as a teacher of English in Surat, before joining The Link magazine in Delhi in 1979. He remained a practising journalist for more than 45 years and during this period, he also worked with the Patriot, the Business and Political Observer, India Today (where he was the political editor), ETV and Inquilab Daily. He was also active with the Delhi Union of Journalists.
He also served as member and later as officiating chairman of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions till 2017, the year he joined National Herald.
Born in 1954 in Allahabad, Zafar-sahab — as most of his colleagues addressed him — studied at the Yadgar-e-Hussaini Inter College and Allahabad University.
He was a student of English literature and it was at Allahabad University that he was drawn into the progressive students' movement. Throughout his life, he remained loyal to left and democratic politics.
As the news spread, people invariably recalled his kindness, integrity and his indomitable spirit — even ahead of his not inconsiderable oeuvre of writing.
'In the 1990s, when I first moved to Delhi, Zafar-bhai was very kind to introduce me to a number of politicians especially those from the Janata Dal which was a major force in those days.'
'Gentle to a fault, he also had the knack of a good reporter: always asking the right questions. He wore his ideology on his sleeve but was never afraid to speak his mind to those in power,' posted senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
Zafar-sahab is survived by his only son, 24-year-old Moonis Agha, and his elder brother Qamar Agha. His wife had passed away during the Covid pandemic.
For those who may wish to pay their tributes in person, Namaz e Janaza is scheduled at Dargah Shah e Mardan (B.K. Dutt Colony) in Jor Bagh, New Delhi at 1.30 p.m. on Friday, 22 March 2024.
The burial is scheduled for 4 pm at the Hauz Rani graveyard, adjacent to the Press Enclave, Saket.
